Pregnant woman found stabbed to death in LaGrange

LaGrange police officers on a routine patrol early Wednesday morning discovered a pregnant woman’s body, the department said.
The woman, identified as Breanna Burgess, was found around 2:35 a.m. on Fort Drive with stab wounds, according to a news release.
A GoFundMe page created by the family in order to raise funds for the funeral said Burgess was 26 years old with three children and another one on the way.
“The unborn baby did not survive,” the page, created by Burgess’ aunt Melissa Nicole Kurian, said. “She didn’t deserve this and this was the last thing we expected to happen.”
Burgess’ body will be sent to the GBI medical examiner for an autopsy, the Troup County Coroner’s Office told the LaGrange Daily News.
LaGrange police are continuing to investigate the death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
