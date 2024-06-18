Man gets life in prison for killing uncle, shooting Douglas County deputy

“Our law enforcement officers constantly face danger to protect our community, and they do it without regard to their own safety and in the service of others,” Racine said in an emailed statement. “We are grateful for the true heroics they displayed and are extremely thankful that Deputy Davenport was protected by his fellow officers and is on the road to recovery. We pray that the families impacted by this tragedy can find healing, and we are hopeful that this resolution can help them in that journey.”

On Oct. 25, deputies were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 5900 block of North Bear Drive about reports of a person shot, spokesman Capt. John Mooney said after the incident. At the scene, deputies entered the home after giving commands and learning that Roman was still inside.

Deputy Charles “Ken” Davenport ordered Roman to “show me your hands,” the DA’s office said. Instead, Roman shot Davenport twice in the chest and once through the shoulder. The deputy’s vest captured two of the bullets.

Roman’s uncle, Walter Jack Johnson, 66, died at the scene, investigators said. He was a father of two and grandfather of five, according to his obituary.

Roman was taken into custody and was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. On Nov. 30, he was booked into the Douglas County jail. Davenport continues to recover from his injuries, the DA said.

Judge William McClain sentenced Roman to life in prison with the possibility of parole.