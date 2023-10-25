UPDATE | Douglas County deputy ‘at home and doing well’ after shooting

One man was already suffering from a fatal gunshot wound when deputies arrived, and the suspected shooter was also injured in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement, according to the GBI.

“My deputy is doing fine. I want to thank God and the vest that saved his life, but he’s at home and doing well,” Douglas Sheriff Tim Pounds told Channel 2 Action News.

The GBI was called to investigate the shooting, which occurred near Kings Highway and prompted lockdowns at several schools. Jonathan Christian Roman, 27, was identified as the suspect by the state agency and is said to be recovering at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office was called around 9:30 a.m. to the 5900 block of North Bear Drive about reports of a person shot, spokesman Capt. John Mooney. At the scene, deputies entered the home after giving commands and learning that Roman was still at the location, according to the GBI.

Inside the home, the state agency said officials found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and lying on the kitchen floor. The sheriff’s office originally said the victim was found shot outside the home.

Deputies then located a woman holding a baby who indicated that the suspect was in another room, the GBI added.

Officials eventually found Roman and allegedly gave him several commands to show his hands. Roman is then accused of shooting the deputy and briefly retreating, before returning and again shooting at the deputy who was on the ground, according to the agency.

The deputy “received shots from his chest area and his back and his shoulder,” Pounds told Channel 2.

Multiple other deputies returned fire, hitting Roman.

The man found shot in the kitchen, identified as 66-year-old Walter Jackson Sr., died at the scene, while the suspect and deputy were taken to the hospital, authorities said. Video was captured of Douglas sheriff’s deputies and Georgia State Patrol vehicles escorting an ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Despite sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, the deputy was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said. Roman remains in the hospital as of Thursday evening, Channel 2 reported. The GBI plans to file multiple charges against him in connection with the fatal incident but did not provide specific details, citing the open investigation.

Investigators were seen in photos surrounding a pickup truck on the residential street just south of Yeager Middle School. Yeager, Alexander High and Bill Arp Elementary were all placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, Douglas County Schools spokeswoman Portia Lake told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“The situation is under control and there is no current threat to the community or the nearby school,” Pounds said in a message of reassurance to the community.

Wednesday’s incident was the 84th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.