Man gets life in prison for killing acquaintance outside Peachtree City CVS

A Fayette County man who shot and killed another man at a CVS last year, standing over the victim and emptying his entire magazine at point-blank range, will spend the rest of his life in prison, officials said Monday.
Marlon Jones, 47, was found guilty of malice murder, among other counts, by a Fayette jury, Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder said in a statement. Jones was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional five years for a gun charge.
Jones shot and killed Donnell Hicks on May 4, 2022, outside the drug store in Peachtree City where Hicks worked, Broder said. Jones and Hicks knew each other and were involved in a “personal dispute,” according to Broder, though no details were released about the nature of their disagreement.
Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections
Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections
After exchanging a few words outside the pharmacy, Jones pulled out a Glock 9mm handgun and shot Hicks, wounding him and knocking him to the ground. Jones then stood over Hicks and repeatedly shot him until his gun ran out of ammunition, according to eyewitness testimony presented at trial.
Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene and Jones was arrested by Peachtree City police, Broder said.
Jones was transferred to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Butts County last week. There, he will undergo testing before he is permanently placed in one of the state’s prison facilities.
About the Author