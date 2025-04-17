Crime & Public Safety
Man found shot to death near SW Atlanta fire station

Atlanta police investigate a fatal shooting Wednesday on Lee Street. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)

Atlanta police investigate a fatal shooting Wednesday on Lee Street. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)
1 hour ago

A man was found shot to death near a fire station in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday night, according to officials.

Police were called to 1203 Lee St. SW, the location of Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 14 in the Oakland City neighborhood. A man had been found shot just before 9:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released by police.

