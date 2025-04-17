Man found shot to death near SW Atlanta fire station

A man was found shot to death near a fire station in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday night, according to officials.
Police were called to 1203 Lee St. SW, the location of Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 14 in the Oakland City neighborhood. A man had been found shot just before 9:30 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details have been released by police.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Henri Hollis
Officials ID man found fatally shot in vehicle in Grant Park neighborhood
George Johnson, 28, was found in the back seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force
Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.
TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats
You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.
What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?
Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.