Gwinnett County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a subdivision near Snellville on Saturday night.
Officers were called about 5 p.m. to Bryant Drive, in the Willingham Manor subdivision.
At the scene, they found a man dead near a vehicle, police said. The man’s name was not released because his family has not been notified.
“The motive for the incident is unknown and no arrests have been made,” police spokesperson Kylie Boney said in a statement.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters with information on the shooting can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or see the Crime Stoppers website.
