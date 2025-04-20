Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Man found shot to death near vehicle in Gwinnett subdivision, police say

Officials have no motive yet for man’s killing near Snellville.
A man was found shot to death in a Gwinnett County subdivision on Saturday night. April 20, 2025. (Photo couertesy of Gwinnett County Police Department)

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

A man was found shot to death in a Gwinnett County subdivision on Saturday night. April 20, 2025. (Photo couertesy of Gwinnett County Police Department)
By
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a subdivision near Snellville on Saturday night.

Officers were called about 5 p.m. to Bryant Drive, in the Willingham Manor subdivision.

At the scene, they found a man dead near a vehicle, police said. The man’s name was not released because his family has not been notified.

“The motive for the incident is unknown and no arrests have been made,” police spokesperson Kylie Boney said in a statement.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters with information on the shooting can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or see the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

Keep Reading

The victim was shot on Sunset Avenue in northwest Atlanta, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Officials ID man fatally shot in Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood

Officials ID man found fatally shot in vehicle in Grant Park neighborhood

George Johnson, 28, was found in the back seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Reward offered in teen’s shooting death at abandoned Forest Park apartment

The Latest

A man killed himself Thursday after allegedly shooting at officers outside a Buc-ee's in Calhoun and leading law enforcement on a chase, according to police and deputies. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man who killed himself at Calhoun Buc-ee’s was Nashville murder suspect, police say

1 man killed, 1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting, police say

1 officer killed, 3 shot during tough week for metro Atlanta law enforcement

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.