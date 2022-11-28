ajc logo
Man found shot to death inside Clayton County home

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

A man was found fatally shot Friday evening inside a Clayton County home, police said.

Officers were called to a residential area along Pahaska Court off Stagecoach Road in Ellenwood shortly before 7 p.m. regarding a person shot call. Keelon Tate, 23, was found dead inside the home, Clayton police spokeswoman Julia Isaac said.

No details on the shooting were released, but Isaac said detectives are following up on all leads.

The shooting was one of many that happened during the holiday weekend in metro Atlanta.

About two hours prior to the Clayton shooting, DeKalb County police said officers were called to a home along Gresham Road regarding an attempted home invasion that turned deadly. Three suspects, including 18-year-old Taneaious McCune who later died, were found shot outside the home and one man was dropped off at the hospital, police said. The surviving suspects were all charged with felony murder for their involvement.

During a vigil Sunday evening for McCune at the Highlands at East Atlanta complex in DeKalb, 17-year-old Ian Hagerty was killed and two other boys were injured when someone began shooting, police said. Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect in the incident or said how the three victims are connected to McCune.

ExploreCandlelight vigil for teen shooting victim in DeKalb turns deadly

Saturday morning, a man was found shot and unresponsive along Campbell Street in Atlanta, according to police. The man was pronounced dead on scene and 40-year-old Joshua Warren was arrested.

Around noon that same day, a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle along Snapfinger Parkway in DeKalb, police said. No other details were provided about that incident.

Explore2 killed in Atlanta, DeKalb shootings; arrest made in 1 death

By Saturday evening, 12-year-old Zyion Charles was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near Atlantic Station, Atlanta police said. Police did not release the ages of all of the victims, but confirmed all were under the age of 18. The shooting happened after a group of young people was escorted off Atlantic Station property by security and off-duty Atlanta officers for unruly behavior and violating the retail area’s curfew, according to officials. No arrest has been made.

ExploreAfter 12-year-old’s shooting death, officials urge help to fight gun violence

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

