Man found shot to death inside Clayton County home

During a vigil Sunday evening for McCune at the Highlands at East Atlanta complex in DeKalb, 17-year-old Ian Hagerty was killed and two other boys were injured when someone began shooting, police said. Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect in the incident or said how the three victims are connected to McCune.

Saturday morning, a man was found shot and unresponsive along Campbell Street in Atlanta, according to police. The man was pronounced dead on scene and 40-year-old Joshua Warren was arrested.

Around noon that same day, a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle along Snapfinger Parkway in DeKalb, police said. No other details were provided about that incident.

By Saturday evening, 12-year-old Zyion Charles was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near Atlantic Station, Atlanta police said. Police did not release the ages of all of the victims, but confirmed all were under the age of 18. The shooting happened after a group of young people was escorted off Atlantic Station property by security and off-duty Atlanta officers for unruly behavior and violating the retail area’s curfew, according to officials. No arrest has been made.

