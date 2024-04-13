Man found guilty of killing wife, son-in-law in 2022 Gwinnett shooting

“The defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison for his thoughtless actions when he killed two people,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said “We hope that this verdict will send a message in our community that violence is never an acceptable end to a dispute.”

According to Garner, Mack shot his spouse at their home in the quiet Saint Martins Cove subdivision near Lawrenceville. He then fled the area.

Briana and Jeremy Santos drove over after Brooks-Mack did not arrive at their house as they were expecting, police said at the time. The two found Brooks-Mack fatally shot.

As they drove away from the home while calling 911 with their children in the car, Garner said they passed Mack returning to the neighborhood in his vehicle. Jeremy Santos, who was armed with a handgun, then fired at Mack’s car, Garner said.

Mack turned his car around and began to chase the Santos vehicle, and at some point, Jeremy Santos exited the vehicle and ran off, authorities said.

Mack too eventually exited his vehicle and began to chase Jeremy Santos. During the chase, officials said Mack was shooting at Santos and he was returning fire.

“Witnesses saw Mack shoot Jeremy Santos at least six times, as Briana Santos drove away,” Garner confirmed.

Santos was found dead near the entrance of the subdivision.

A neighbor who witnessed the shootout was able to convince Mack to stop and drop his weapon. He remained at the scene and was later detained.

The jury deliberated Friday for about three and a half hours until returning a guilty verdict.

“We offer condolences to the Santos and Brooks family and hope that this conviction brings some closure and level of healing,” Austin-Gatson said.