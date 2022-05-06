Police investigating after body found in Gwinnett County cul-de-sac

A dead body was found in a Lawrenceville subdivision Thursday night.
Gwinnett County homicide detectives responded to the Saint Martins Cove neighborhood to investigate the homicide, according to a police spokesman.
The deceased victim was found along Harbor Bay Drive near the intersection of Fort Martin Way.
Police did not identify the victim or release details of the incident. Officials were en route to the scene to gather more information just before 8 p.m.
