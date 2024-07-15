Man fatally shot near Gwinnett gas station

Crime & Public Safety

An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot in a grassy area off Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

A man was shot to death behind a gas station in Gwinnett County late Sunday night, officials said.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. in a grassy area next to the Dominican Barbershop and a Shell gas station in the 4800 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Gwinnett officers attempted to save the victim’s life but he did not survive his injuries, according to police.

The man’s identity was not released.

Authorities said one person was responsible for the shooting, but they did not name a suspect as detectives continue interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-(TIPS)8477 or by visiting Crime Stoppers. There is a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest and indictment.

