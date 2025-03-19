Man fatally shot at DeKalb apartment complex

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, police said.
Officers were called to the Glen Hollow complex in the 100 block of Glen Hollow Circle, which is right outside I-285 and off Flat Shoals Parkway, at around 5:25 p.m.
The gunshot victim is said to be a man in his late 30s. DeKalb police spokesperson Blaine Clark said the man had not been identified as of about 6:30 p.m.
Investigators are speaking with witnesses and continuing to collect evidence, Clark said. Officials have not said what led to the shooting.
