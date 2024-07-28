Man dies days after suspected DUI crash in Cherokee; 1 arrested, police say

A 58-year-old man died Thursday, three days after he was struck by a suspected drunken driver in Cherokee County, authorities said.

Canton police responded just before 2 p.m. Monday to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 1100 block of Reinhardt College Parkway near Waleska Road. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man, identified as Jeffery Buchanan, lying on the eastbound lanes of the roadway, police said.

Officers performed CPR on Buchanan, who was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.