Man dies days after suspected DUI crash in Cherokee; 1 arrested, police say

Canton police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a suspected drunken driver on July 22 in Cherokee County, officials said.

30 minutes ago

A 58-year-old man died Thursday, three days after he was struck by a suspected drunken driver in Cherokee County, authorities said.

Canton police responded just before 2 p.m. Monday to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 1100 block of Reinhardt College Parkway near Waleska Road. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man, identified as Jeffery Buchanan, lying on the eastbound lanes of the roadway, police said.

Officers performed CPR on Buchanan, who was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Later on Monday, Canton investigators found the vehicle and suspected driver at his home in Canton, according to authorities. McKinley Hunter, 23, was arrested and booked into the county jail on charges of distracted driving, and hit-and-run resulting in serious injury, police said.

UPDATE (July 26, 2024): The Canton Police Department regretfully announces that the victim, Jeffery Buchanan, 58 years...

Posted by Canton Police Department, GA on Tuesday, July 23, 2024

On Friday, amid the ongoing investigation, police announced that Buchanan had died from his injuries. Hunter now faces additional charges of first-degree homicide by vehicle, DUI, and open container, officials said.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to contact Canton police at 770-720-4883.

“Your assistance is crucial in aiding our investigation,” police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

