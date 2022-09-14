Man dies after shooting near downtown Atlanta

Officers were called to 159 Forsyth Street just before 4 p.m. for reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but later died, police said.

Few details were released about the incident, including any information about the man’s identity or the circumstances around the shooting. Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene and the investigation remains active, police said.