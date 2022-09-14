ajc logo
Man dies after shooting near downtown Atlanta

Officers were called to 159 Forsyth Street just before 4 p.m. for reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near downtown Atlanta later died from his wounds, police said.

Officers were called to 159 Forsyth Street just before 4 p.m. for reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but later died, police said.

Few details were released about the incident, including any information about the man’s identity or the circumstances around the shooting. Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene and the investigation remains active, police said.

The fatal shooting comes exactly a week after a man was shot while attempting to steal a backpack that contained illegal drugs at the Greyhound bus station just down the street, according to information previously released by police. That incident resulted in the arrests of both the robbery suspect and victim, police said.

The robbery suspect allegedly grabbed the backpack from one man but was shot soon after by a third man, police said. The robbery suspect was taken to the hospital and the owner of the backpack was arrested on multiple charges. The third man, who police said shot the robbery suspect, has not been identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

