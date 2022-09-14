Man dies after shooting near downtown Atlanta

A man injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near downtown Atlanta later died from his wounds, police said.
Officers were called to 159 Forsyth Street just before 4 p.m. for reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but later died, police said.
Few details were released about the incident, including any information about the man’s identity or the circumstances around the shooting. Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene and the investigation remains active, police said.
The fatal shooting comes exactly a week after a man was shot while attempting to steal a backpack that contained illegal drugs at the Greyhound bus station just down the street, according to information previously released by police. That incident resulted in the arrests of both the robbery suspect and victim, police said.
The robbery suspect allegedly grabbed the backpack from one man but was shot soon after by a third man, police said. The robbery suspect was taken to the hospital and the owner of the backpack was arrested on multiple charges. The third man, who police said shot the robbery suspect, has not been identified.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department