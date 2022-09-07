ajc logo
X

Robbery suspect shot at Greyhound bus station in SW Atlanta, cops say

Police responded to the Greyhound bus station on Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday morning following a shooting.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Police responded to the Greyhound bus station on Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday morning following a shooting.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A robbery suspect was injured in a shooting at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday morning after allegedly taking a backpack full of illegal drugs, according to police.

Atlanta officers were already in the area of Peachtree Street when they heard multiple shots fired and began canvassing the area, a news release states. They found the crime scene at the bus station on Forsyth Street.

After further investigation, police determined three men were involved, according to the news release.

First, a man was robbed of his backpack. Then, the alleged robber was shot by a third man and dropped the stolen backpack, which police said included a stash of illegal narcotics.

Investigators believe the robbery victim and the alleged shooter know each other, the release states.

The robbery suspect was described as alert and was taken to a hospital. His name and charges were not released.

The robbery victim, who also was not identified, was charged with possession of illegal narcotics and the gun that was discovered inside a restroom.

Investigators are still working to identify the shooter.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Trump grand jury: Dallas lawyer wins subpoena battle with Fulton DA’s office8h ago
Warnock accepts Walker’s preferred Savannah debate with conditions
12h ago
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux
Driver working a second job shot to death while delivering ice cream, his new car stolen
7h ago
Driver working a second job shot to death while delivering ice cream, his new car stolen
7h ago
‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say
17m ago
The Latest
‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say
17m ago
Woman arrested, caught sneaking tobacco into DeKalb jail, officials say
44m ago
State, local agencies searching for Covington woman last seen at Hapeville bar
2h ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top