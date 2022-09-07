Robbery suspect shot at Greyhound bus station in SW Atlanta, cops say

A robbery suspect was injured in a shooting at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday morning after allegedly taking a backpack full of illegal drugs, according to police.
Atlanta officers were already in the area of Peachtree Street when they heard multiple shots fired and began canvassing the area, a news release states. They found the crime scene at the bus station on Forsyth Street.
After further investigation, police determined three men were involved, according to the news release.
First, a man was robbed of his backpack. Then, the alleged robber was shot by a third man and dropped the stolen backpack, which police said included a stash of illegal narcotics.
Investigators believe the robbery victim and the alleged shooter know each other, the release states.
The robbery suspect was described as alert and was taken to a hospital. His name and charges were not released.
The robbery victim, who also was not identified, was charged with possession of illegal narcotics and the gun that was discovered inside a restroom.
Investigators are still working to identify the shooter.
