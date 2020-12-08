Woodstock man accused of DUI in crash that killed landscaper

A 65-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a landscaper who was hit while working in a Cherokee County neighborhood.
Justiniano Pirir, 59, of Acworth, was kneeling beside his work truck when he was hit Nov. 17 in the Eagle Watch subdivision of Woodstock, authorities said. The truck was parked legally on Eagle Watch Drive at the time, according to investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Pirir was dead at the scene.
Investigators said Patrick Thomas was driving the Ford Mustang that hit the man. They issued arrest warrants for Thomas, who is from Woodstock, after accusing him of driving under the influence in the crash.
He was taken to the Cherokee County jail, where he is being held without bond on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving and DUI.