Suspect in 1990 rape, fatal double stabbing indicted by DeKalb grand jury

The DA’s office has called a news conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the case.

John Sumpter, 46, and his sister, Pamela Sumpter, 43, were both stabbed to death at their Redan apartment on July 15, 1990. Pamela Sumpter had also been raped. More than a quarter-century later, investigators used forensic genetic genealogy to help confirm Perry was a match to DNA collected in a rape kit, prosecutors said.

It’s the latest case to use the groundbreaking technology, which has been instrumental in helping victims’ families finally get closure after decades of pining for justice. In Georgia and across the country, investigators have solved hundreds of cold cases by tapping into the vast web of genetic information housed in public genealogy databases.

“Utilizing DNA and forensic genetic genealogy to identify suspects and victims of cold cases is inspiring new hope for families and cases that used to seem unsolvable,” DeKalb DA Sherry Boston said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Authorities said it was pivotal to solving the Sumpters’ case, as John died at the scene; and while Pamela clung to life for a few weeks, she didn’t know Perry’s name, leaving detectives with very few clues.

Perry was an acquaintance who had recently moved to the Atlanta area from Michigan, DA spokesperson Claire Chaffins told the AJC. The two men spent the day together before returning late at night to Sumpter’s apartment that he shared with his sister, officials said. Sumpter was likely showing Perry around his new city, Chaffins said.

Pamela Sumpter was still awake when the men got back, according to prosecutors. She went to bed around 11:30 p.m., and that was the last time she saw her brother alive.

While the order of events is not known, Pamela Sumpter told detectives that she saw her brother lying on the apartment floor after she was attacked and then ran to a neighbor’s unit to call for help around 4:30 a.m.

Pamela Sumpter was then hospitalized, and the rape kit was collected. She was also able to give police a description of the attacker, prosecutors said, but she only knew the man by a nickname, Al or Eddie, the AJC reported at the time. She believed that he had either recently moved from Detroit or was visiting from there.

Pamela died three weeks later on Aug. 5, the DA’s office said.

At the time, the siblings’ family offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, but nothing came of it.

For decades, the rape kit sat untested, as the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, was in its infancy as a pilot program in 1990. The national database wasn’t formalized until 1994 and didn’t become operational until 1998.

However, even today, the database is designed to return a match to a specific individual based only on evidence collected from convicted offenders, crime scene evidence or missing persons. So, it would only produce a match if the suspect’s DNA had already been uploaded.

In 2022, the GBI shipped off the evidence as part of its effort to work through a backlog of pre-1999 rape kits. Eventually, investigators found a match to an alleged rape in Michigan that was never prosecuted. That alleged victim had identified the suspect as Perry, and detectives later found a man with an identical name living in Loganville — just one county away from the Sumpters’ home.

But investigators needed to be sure they were the same man. So when the DA’s office was awarded a federal grant for the use of forensic genetic genealogy to solve cold cases, the Sumpters’ slayings was one of the first cases to be submitted.

The process utilizes genealogical research, similar to how one might try to trace their ancestry, by reverse-engineering a family tree. In this case, the detectives’ goal was to confirm they were targeting the right guy.

When the results of the rape kit DNA analysis came back, they were a match to Perry, prosecutors said.

DeKalb sheriff’s deputies then obtained a warrant for Perry’s arrest, and he was booked into the jail June 6.

“We are grateful that this federal grant is providing us the resources to reopen these cases using cutting-edge investigative techniques,” Boston said. “I am proud of my team for their tireless efforts to bring these decades-old cases to closure ... (and) I hope this arrest sends a message to anyone who has committed a violent crime in DeKalb County that we will not rest until we hold you accountable and get justice for victims.”

On Tuesday, Perry was indicted on two counts each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He also faces four counts of aggravated assault and one count of theft by taking.