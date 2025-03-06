According to 11Alive, DeKalb County Senior Assistant District Attorney Shannon Hodder told jurors during opening statements Tuesday that it was the start of the process of “holding him accountable for those horrific crimes and for providing justice for the Sumpter family who has lived in a nightmare ever since.”

Hodder said Pamela Sumpter woke up the night of July 15, 1990 with a naked man armed with a knife in her room before she was raped, strangled and stabbed multiple times. Hodder said Pamela Sumpter tried to call for help after the assault but all the phone cords in the home had been cut.

It was when she was looking for help that she found her brother’s lifeless body in the living room, Hodder said. She was finally able to get help from neighbors, who she told about her attacker.

Hodder said Pamela told neighbors and police that her brother, who was gay, brought a man home after driving around town and going out to a club. She said her brother felt comfortable with the man, who she later identified as her attacker, but she didn’t, so she went upstairs to sleep, Hodder told the jury.

Pamela Sumpter was hospitalized for her wounds and a rape kit was collected. She was also able to give police a detailed description of the attacker, including that she believed he had recently moved from Detroit or was visiting from there. Pamela would die weeks later on August 5.

Her rape kit remained untested for decades, as the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, was in its infancy as a pilot program in 1990. The database was not formalized until 1994 and didn’t become operational until 1998. Hodder said the rape kit remained secured at the DeKalb County Police Department.

Perry’s identity never surfaced in any DNA databases accessible to law enforcement until 2022 when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation sent off the evidence as part of an effort to work through a backlog of pre-1999 rape kits.

Investigators were able to find a match to an alleged rape in Michigan that was never prosecuted, but where the alleged victim had identified Perry as the suspect. Officials later found out a man with an identical name was living in Loganville, just a county away from the Sumpters’ home.

It wasn’t until the DA’s office was awarded a federal grant for the use of FGG that they said they knew Perry was their guy. FGG taps into the vast web of genetic information housed in public genealogy databases and, combined with other investigative techniques, can help detectives identify once-anonymous suspects, victims and missing persons.

The FGG analysis allowed investigators to secure arrest warrants against Perry. Once in custody, a search warrant was executed to get his DNA, which matched the samples collected in the Michigan and DeKalb cases.

Perry’s attorney Daryl Queen called the Sumpters deaths “tragic” and “brutal,” but said some of the evidence is circumstantial and doesn’t prove that his client actually killed the siblings.

“Some things are clear but it doesn’t tell you the whole picture. When you see the whole picture, you’d be left with questions,” Queen said during opening statements.

Queen acknowledged that Perry’s DNA was at the scene but said his client did not kill anyone the night of July 15, 1990.

“Now the DNA evidence is clear but it’s not sufficient. The fingerprints, they are somewhat clear but they are not sufficient,” he said.

Prosecutors said they intend to call a series of witnesses throughout the trial, including now-retired investigators who worked the case back in 1990. The trial is expected to be paused Thursday and Friday, before continuing on Monday.

“We’re going to ask you to return a verdict that is long overdue in this case. A verdict that will finally give the Sumpter family justice, that will hold this man accountable for what he did to John and Pamela Sumpter,” Hodder told jurors.