Man convicted in 2016 DeKalb crash that killed his passenger

A man was convicted Thursday of causing a crash on a DeKalb County road in 2016 that led to the death of his passenger, officials said.

Dwayne Edward Weaver, 58, was found guilty of first-degree homicide by vehicle in the death of Forrest Kelly, 61. DeKalb District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Claire Chaffins said Weaver will be sentenced later this month.

On Aug. 12, 2016, Weaver was driving his Nissan Titan truck eastbound on U.S. 78 and began tailgating another driver, Chaffins said. That driver, identified by officials as Kevin Graves, moved into the far right lane and Weaver followed.