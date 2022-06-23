Man charged in slaying of 16-year-old girl featured on reality dance series

DeKalb County police have arrested a suspect tied to a shooting outside a Decatur Kroger earlier this month that left a 16-year-old girl dead and a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries.
DeAnthony Alexander Cullins, of Ellenwood, turned himself in to authorities Monday, police said on social media Wednesday night. He was charged with malice murder and aggravated assault with a weapon in connection with the fatal June 12 shooting.
Cullins was also charged with pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, but that charge stemmed from an unrelated incident. The suspect remained in custody without bond Wednesday night, according to online booking records.
The deadly ordeal happened outside the Kroger in the Chapel Hill Commons shopping mall, located at 4915 Flat Shoals Parkway.
Police said gunfire erupted in the midst of a dispute between two groups that began feuding in the grocery store’s parking lot.
When the dust settled, Dyshea Hall, 16, was killed, and a 17-year-old teenager was critically wounded.
Hall was a member of the Ms. D’s Dancing Dolls, a competitive dance troupe with ties to Stone Mountain that was featured on the Lifetime reality series “Bring It,” which aired on television between 2015 and 2018.
Police have not publicly released the other teen victim’s name.
The shooting at the DeKalb Kroger may have sparked another deadly shooting later the same day. Atlanta police said family members of one of the teenage victims may have got into a dispute with another family near the emergency room entrance at Grady Memorial Hospital. Two more people were shot outside the downtown Atlanta hospital.
Vincent Parks, 32, was killed, and the other victim was critically injured, police said.
