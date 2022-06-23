Man charged in slaying of 16-year-old girl featured on reality dance series

When the dust settled, Dyshea Hall, 16, was killed, and a 17-year-old teenager was critically wounded.

Hall was a member of the Ms. D’s Dancing Dolls, a competitive dance troupe with ties to Stone Mountain that was featured on the Lifetime reality series “Bring It,” which aired on television between 2015 and 2018.

Police have not publicly released the other teen victim’s name.

The shooting at the DeKalb Kroger may have sparked another deadly shooting later the same day. Atlanta police said family members of one of the teenage victims may have got into a dispute with another family near the emergency room entrance at Grady Memorial Hospital. Two more people were shot outside the downtown Atlanta hospital.

Vincent Parks, 32, was killed, and the other victim was critically injured, police said.