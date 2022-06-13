Police: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting outside Grady Hospital

One person was killed and another was critically injured when family members started shooting at each other outside the entrance to Grady Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, police said.
The family had arrived to the downtown Atlanta hospital after a separate incident in DeKalb County late Sunday, according to Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton. Investigators believe they are looking for three shooters, including two who ran from the scene.
“What we do know is the incident started in DeKalb County, and some family members from that incident showed up outside Grady emergency room,” Hampton told reporters from the scene. “There was a dispute and that then escalated to gunfire.”
Atlanta police were called to the area of Jesse Hill Jr. Drive and Armstrong Street about 11 p.m. Sunday after getting reports of a person shot. The scene was quickly contained, and there was never a threat of an active shooter, Hampton said.
According to Channel 2 Action News, the hospital was placed on lockdown during the initial investigation.
Some members of the family are cooperating with police, Hampton said. While they have not publicly identified any suspects, the deputy chief said investigators believe everyone involved belonged to the same family.
They were working to review surveillance video early Monday and hoped to release more details later in the day. No further details about the incident in DeKalb County were provided.
The street outside the hospital’s Emergency Care Center was blocked with crime scene tape overnight. It was not clear if hospital operations were further impacted.
