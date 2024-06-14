Man charged with murder in shooting of Lawrenceville teen

A teenager who was shot multiple times Thursday evening in a Lawrenceville neighborhood later died from his injuries, officials said.

Lawrenceville police said they arrived at a home on Memorial Court at about 10 p.m. and discovered a 17-year-old in the front yard suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers communicated with the semi-conscious victim, who “was able to provide limited information” before being taken to the hospital.

The teen, whose name was not released, was later pronounced dead.