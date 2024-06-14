Man charged with murder in shooting of Lawrenceville teen

A teenager who was shot multiple times Thursday evening in a Lawrenceville neighborhood later died from his injuries, officials said.
Lawrenceville police said they arrived at a home on Memorial Court at about 10 p.m. and discovered a 17-year-old in the front yard suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers communicated with the semi-conscious victim, who “was able to provide limited information” before being taken to the hospital.
The teen, whose name was not released, was later pronounced dead.
Uriah Sincere Hall, 19, was identified as the suspect and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm, officials said. During the investigation, police said they located the gun used in the shooting and discovered that Hall knew the victim’s girlfriend. Investigators did not provide a motive.
Credit: Lawrenceville Police Department
Credit: Lawrenceville Police Department
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrenceville police Detective Osterberg at eosterberg@LawrencevillePD.com or by calling 770-670-5174. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink/AJC