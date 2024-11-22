Crime & Public Safety
Man arrested in Suwanee drive-by shooting that left woman dead

Credit: WSBTV Videos

A man was the target of a shooting in Suwanee, but they killed his mom instead
By
1 hour ago

A man was arrested in Suwanee early Friday morning after he allegedly killed a woman in her home in a suspected drive-by shooting, authorities said.

Christian Marcus Ware Lessington, 23, was taken into custody near the scene on one count of aggravated assault, Suwanee police spokesman Capt. Robert Thompson said in a statement. According to Channel 2 Action News, Lessington is suspected of targeting another man but killed the target’s mother instead.

Police identified the shooting victim as 45-year-old Nicole Winds Clemons, who was inside the house when she was hit by gunfire.

The incident took place on Baxley Village Trail in the private Baxley Point neighborhood around 2:30 a.m., Thompson said. Officers responded to reports of gunshots and found Clemons injured at the scene. She was taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett but later died from her injuries.

After the shooting, Lessington drove into another car and blew his tire, Channel 2 reported. He tried to get into another car to drive away, but he was apprehended in the neighborhood, according to the news station.

Police did not say who the original shooting target was or why he was being targeted, though Thompson said his agency is actively investigating the case with help from Duluth and Lawrenceville police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suwanee police detectives at 770-904-7627.

Police told Channel 2 this is the first homicide in Suwanee in two years.

Henri Hollis

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

