Man arrested in Suwanee drive-by shooting that left woman dead

The incident took place on Baxley Village Trail in the private Baxley Point neighborhood around 2:30 a.m., Thompson said. Officers responded to reports of gunshots and found Clemons injured at the scene. She was taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett but later died from her injuries.

After the shooting, Lessington drove into another car and blew his tire, Channel 2 reported. He tried to get into another car to drive away, but he was apprehended in the neighborhood, according to the news station.

Police did not say who the original shooting target was or why he was being targeted, though Thompson said his agency is actively investigating the case with help from Duluth and Lawrenceville police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suwanee police detectives at 770-904-7627.

Police told Channel 2 this is the first homicide in Suwanee in two years.