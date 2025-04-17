Man arrested in January fatal shooting in Reynoldstown

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood in late January.
Aldrickus Brown, 45, faces multiple charges, including murder, “for his involvement” in the killing of Samuel D. Blash, 44, who was found dead in his car Jan. 30, according to Atlanta police.
According to Atlanta police, they got a call around 11 a.m. that day about a person shot on the 1100 block of Wylie Street. The area is a couple of blocks to the west of Moreland Avenue in the Reynoldstown neighborhood.
No information has been released about what led to the shooting or the relationship between Brown and Blash.
Brown was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Fulton County jail on charges that also include aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
No other details have been released by police.
