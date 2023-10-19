Man arrested in fatal shooting at Atlanta student housing complex

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

32 minutes ago
A man has been arrested in connection with a 2022 fatal shooting at a student housing apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

On April 10 last year, Atlanta police were called to the Westmar Lofts at 800 West Marietta Street, where they found 24-year-old Jarvis Curtis dead. He’d been shot in the chest, abdomen and right foot, court records show.

Juvon Johnson, 20, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Another suspect, 22-year-old Carl Penn, turned himself in about a month after Curtis’ death. Police announced in June 2022 that they were searching for a third suspect. That person’s name was not released, and it’s not clear if they have been apprehended or still considered a suspect.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

