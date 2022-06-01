3rd suspect wanted in fatal shooting at Atlanta student housing complex

Westmar Lofts is an independent student housing complex that markets to students from Georgia State University, Georgia Tech and the Atlanta University Center, according to the community’s website.

Management told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the victim was a resident, and that based on the information they’d received, they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

“We are devastated that such a serious and unfortunate incident took place at Westmar,” a spokesperson said. “The Westmar team is fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their investigation. The well-being of our community is and will remain our top priority.”

Anyone with information on the third suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

