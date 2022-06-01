3rd suspect wanted in fatal shooting at Atlanta student housing complex

BreakingNews
NBCUniversal will operate huge new Assembly film studio in Doraville
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Police are trying to identify a third suspect in an April fatal shooting at a student housing apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

Photos of a man wearing red pants and a black shirt were released Wednesday afternoon by Atlanta police in hopes of someone being able to recognize him. Department spokesman Lt. Germain Dearlove said the man is a suspect in the April 10 death of 24-year-old Jarvis Curtis at the Westmar Lofts at 800 West Marietta Street.

Carl Penn, 22, turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on May 12 after police secured warrants two days prior. One other suspect, whose name was not released, remains at large. They have been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

ExploreAtlanta police find person of interest in fatal shooting at student housing complex

On the day of the shooting, officers were called to the apartment complex about 5 a.m. and found Curtis dead from a gunshot wound, police said. Evidence indicated that the incident was likely drug related after a substantial amount of narcotics was found in the apartment, Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said at the time.

Westmar Lofts is an independent student housing complex that markets to students from Georgia State University, Georgia Tech and the Atlanta University Center, according to the community’s website.

Management told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the victim was a resident, and that based on the information they’d received, they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

“We are devastated that such a serious and unfortunate incident took place at Westmar,” a spokesperson said. “The Westmar team is fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their investigation. The well-being of our community is and will remain our top priority.”

Anyone with information on the third suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

