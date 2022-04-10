BreakingNews
1 dead in shooting at Atlanta student housing apartment complex
ajc logo
X

1 dead in shooting at Atlanta student housing apartment complex

A shooting at the Westmar Lofts student housing complex has left one person dead, according to police.

caption arrowCaption
A shooting at the Westmar Lofts student housing complex has left one person dead, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

One person is dead after a shooting at a student housing apartment complex in northwest Atlanta on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the Westmar Lofts at 800 W. Marietta St. around 5 a.m. where they found one person with a gunshot wound, according to an Atlanta Police Department news release. The victim, who has not been identified, did not survive.

Police have not released any other details about the circumstances of the shooting or the suspect.

The Westmar Lofts is an independent student housing complex affiliated with local universities, according to the community’s website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Police: 11-year-old critically injured in DeKalb skating rink shooting
8m ago
Henry County man arrested, charged with rape of teenage girl
40m ago
Gwinnett police arrest suspect in Norcross attempted kidnapping
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top