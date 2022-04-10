1 dead in shooting at Atlanta student housing apartment complex

One person is dead after a shooting at a student housing apartment complex in northwest Atlanta on Sunday morning, according to police.
Officers were called to the Westmar Lofts at 800 W. Marietta St. around 5 a.m. where they found one person with a gunshot wound, according to an Atlanta Police Department news release. The victim, who has not been identified, did not survive.
Police have not released any other details about the circumstances of the shooting or the suspect.
The Westmar Lofts is an independent student housing complex affiliated with local universities, according to the community’s website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks