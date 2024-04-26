Man arrested in deadly shooting near downtown Atlanta MARTA station

A man was arrested Friday, several months after a fatal shooting near a downtown Atlanta MARTA station, documents show.

Qwontavious Daniels, 33, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is accused in the Aug. 19, 2023, death of 40-year-old Kelvin Senior near the Garnett MARTA station on Peachtree Street, arrest warrants state.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the victim was found lying facedown on the east portion of a ramp at the station, according to the warrants. A cellphone and green shorts were located near the man, who had been shot at least three times and was pronounced dead at the scene.