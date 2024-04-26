Man arrested in deadly shooting near downtown Atlanta MARTA station

A man was arrested Friday, several months after a fatal shooting near a downtown Atlanta MARTA station, documents show.
Qwontavious Daniels, 33, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is accused in the Aug. 19, 2023, death of 40-year-old Kelvin Senior near the Garnett MARTA station on Peachtree Street, arrest warrants state.
Shortly after 6 a.m., the victim was found lying facedown on the east portion of a ramp at the station, according to the warrants. A cellphone and green shorts were located near the man, who had been shot at least three times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surveillance footage showed a man, later identified as Daniels, pull out a handgun and shoot at Senior several times, the warrants detail.
The footage also revealed that Daniels was accompanied by two people before and after the shooting. One of those individuals, another man, was with him at the time of the incident, according to the warrants. Police did not say if the two had any connections to the alleged crime.
A tip sent to Atlanta police officers identified the suspect through his Instagram account, authorities said. Investigators searched through the page and determined that the man’s profile matched the man in the surveillance footage.
About the Author
Credit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital B