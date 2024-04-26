Crime & Public Safety

Man arrested in deadly shooting near downtown Atlanta MARTA station

Qwontavious Daniels is charged in the August 2023 death of Kelvin Senior that occurred near the Garnett MARTA station, officials said.

Credit: Casey Sykes

Credit: Casey Sykes

Qwontavious Daniels is charged in the August 2023 death of Kelvin Senior that occurred near the Garnett MARTA station, officials said.
By
15 minutes ago

A man was arrested Friday, several months after a fatal shooting near a downtown Atlanta MARTA station, documents show.

Qwontavious Daniels, 33, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is accused in the Aug. 19, 2023, death of 40-year-old Kelvin Senior near the Garnett MARTA station on Peachtree Street, arrest warrants state.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the victim was found lying facedown on the east portion of a ramp at the station, according to the warrants. A cellphone and green shorts were located near the man, who had been shot at least three times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage showed a man, later identified as Daniels, pull out a handgun and shoot at Senior several times, the warrants detail.

ExploreMan fatally shot near downtown Atlanta MARTA station, police headquarters

The footage also revealed that Daniels was accompanied by two people before and after the shooting. One of those individuals, another man, was with him at the time of the incident, according to the warrants. Police did not say if the two had any connections to the alleged crime.

A tip sent to Atlanta police officers identified the suspect through his Instagram account, authorities said. Investigators searched through the page and determined that the man’s profile matched the man in the surveillance footage.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Opposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrests

Credit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital B

Planned Biden visit to Morehouse angers Black student Gaza supporters

Funeral for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade today in Atlanta

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia
The Latest

Credit: Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory

Gwinnett couple indicted in beating death of 8-year-old daughter
37m ago
Man’s shooting death during Gwinnett traffic stop now ruled suicide
1h ago
8-year-old’s death leads to Georgia law enhancing school bus safety
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

He’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.
Rico Wade was the subject of a 2023 AJC hip-hop film. Here’s what he said