Man arrested in deadly New Year’s Day shooting outside SW Atlanta nightclub

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly New Year’s Day shooting at an Atlanta nightclub.
Byron Davis, 41, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He is accused of being involved in a fight that escalated to gunfire just after 3 a.m. outside the Lacura Bar and Bistro at 1919 Metropolitan Parkway. Kirey Thompson, 28, was killed.
The area is in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood just west of the Downtown Connector before I-75 and I-85 part ways on the south side.
Police have not released details about what prompted the fight.
The altercation started among some men inside the bar and continued outside after a security guard threw them out, Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith said at the time.
At some point after the fight spilled outside, shots were fired by at least three shooters, investigators said. Two men, including a security guard, were injured. Thompson was also struck and died at a hospital.
Multiple vehicles were damaged by gunfire in the parking lot.
