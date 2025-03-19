Man arrested in deadly New Year’s Day shooting outside SW Atlanta nightclub

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly New Year’s Day shooting at an Atlanta nightclub.

Byron Davis, 41, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is accused of being involved in a fight that escalated to gunfire just after 3 a.m. outside the Lacura Bar and Bistro at 1919 Metropolitan Parkway. Kirey Thompson, 28, was killed.