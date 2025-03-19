Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Man arrested in deadly New Year’s Day shooting outside SW Atlanta nightclub

One person was killed in an early morning shooting at the Lacura Bar and Bistro on Metropolitan Parkway on Jan. 1. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

One person was killed in an early morning shooting at the Lacura Bar and Bistro on Metropolitan Parkway on Jan. 1. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
0 minutes ago

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly New Year’s Day shooting at an Atlanta nightclub.

Byron Davis, 41, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is accused of being involved in a fight that escalated to gunfire just after 3 a.m. outside the Lacura Bar and Bistro at 1919 Metropolitan Parkway. Kirey Thompson, 28, was killed.

The area is in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood just west of the Downtown Connector before I-75 and I-85 part ways on the south side.

ExploreShooting at Atlanta nightclub leaves 1 dead, 2 injured hours into 2025

Police have not released details about what prompted the fight.

The altercation started among some men inside the bar and continued outside after a security guard threw them out, Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith said at the time.

At some point after the fight spilled outside, shots were fired by at least three shooters, investigators said. Two men, including a security guard, were injured. Thompson was also struck and died at a hospital.

Multiple vehicles were damaged by gunfire in the parking lot.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Two people were found dead Friday at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

2 found dead in SW Atlanta apartment after man barricades himself, police say

Man dead after shooting near West End MARTA station in Atlanta

Atlanta cops can’t sue former mayor, DA over Black Lives Matter era firings

The three Atlanta police officers were initially fired and charged over the violent arrests of two college students. Charges were dropped and they were reinstated.

The Latest

Students spend time in the common area inside of At Promise Youth & Community Center South in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. The center was created to give teens and young adults opportunities to get off the streets and explore other outlets and careers. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

At-Promise Centers find success keeping Atlanta’s young people on right path

A perfect March Madness bracket could net you a trip to Mars or $1 million

Cops: 2 more charged, day care shuttered after toddlers drugged at nap time

Featured

New Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office

Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.

Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects

Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.

‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway

Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.