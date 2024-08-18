Man arrested hours after fatal shooting near Cobb park

A Marietta man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday morning at a home in Cobb County, according to authorities.

Cobb police were called just after 10:30 a.m. to the gunfire in the 2400 block of Clay Road near Austell, spokesman Sgt. Eric Smith said. The residence is near Flint Hill Road and a stone’s throw from Sweetwater Park.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Pablo Alejandro Sandoval, of Kennesaw, lying on his back in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. “Austell Fire responded to the scene to render medical aid, but he was beyond lifesaving measures,” Smith added.