Man arrested hours after fatal shooting near Cobb park

A Marietta man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday morning at a home in Cobb County, according to authorities.
Cobb police were called just after 10:30 a.m. to the gunfire in the 2400 block of Clay Road near Austell, spokesman Sgt. Eric Smith said. The residence is near Flint Hill Road and a stone’s throw from Sweetwater Park.
When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Pablo Alejandro Sandoval, of Kennesaw, lying on his back in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. “Austell Fire responded to the scene to render medical aid, but he was beyond lifesaving measures,” Smith added.
Following an investigation, officers identified 39-year-old Anthony Alex McDuffie as a suspect. McDuffie was booked into the county jail early Sunday on murder and firearm charges, according to online records. He is being held without bond.
A motive is unclear, and authorities have not shared any additional details about the shooting. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3945.
