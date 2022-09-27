ajc logo
Man arrested, charged in rapes of 15-year-old girl, woman in Gwinnett

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

A man who turned himself in Monday in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a teenager in Gwinnett County now faces an additional charge for a separate alleged rape, police said.

Akeem Alleyne, 30, of Snellville, is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated child molestation and aggravated child molestation by sodomy in the assault of a 15-year-old girl, according to police. The additional rape charge stems from an assault on a woman who was known to Alleyne prior to the incident, police said.

The teen victim’s mother called 911 shortly before midnight Sept. 21 to report her daughter had been assaulted.

According to authorities, the girl called a friend the day before to tell her she’d been raped. Investigators said they believe Alleyne took the teenager to his home and sexually assaulted her. Authorities did not say if the teen knew Alleyne.

Police had been searching for the suspect until he surrendered Monday. He remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

No details were provided about the rape case involving the woman.

Anyone with information on the cases, or who may have been a victim or know someone who may have been a victim, is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

