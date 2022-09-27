Man arrested, charged in rapes of 15-year-old girl, woman in Gwinnett

Akeem Alleyne, 30, of Snellville, is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated child molestation and aggravated child molestation by sodomy in the assault of a 15-year-old girl, according to police. The additional rape charge stems from an assault on a woman who was known to Alleyne prior to the incident, police said.

The teen victim’s mother called 911 shortly before midnight Sept. 21 to report her daughter had been assaulted.