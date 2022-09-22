Police seek Snellville man accused of kidnapping, raping 15-year-old girl

Akeem Alleyne, 30, of Snellville, is wanted on one count each of kidnapping and rape and two counts of aggravated child molestation, Gwinnett police said in a news release Thursday afternoon. The victim’s mother called 911 just after midnight Wednesday to report the alleged assault.

According to police, the teenager made a hysterical phone call to a friend Tuesday to tell her she’d been raped. Investigators said they believe Alleyne took the teenager to his home and sexually assaulted her.