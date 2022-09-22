ajc logo
Police seek Snellville man accused of kidnapping, raping 15-year-old girl

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County police are searching for a man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Akeem Alleyne, 30, of Snellville, is wanted on one count each of kidnapping and rape and two counts of aggravated child molestation, Gwinnett police said in a news release Thursday afternoon. The victim’s mother called 911 just after midnight Wednesday to report the alleged assault.

According to police, the teenager made a hysterical phone call to a friend Tuesday to tell her she’d been raped. Investigators said they believe Alleyne took the teenager to his home and sexually assaulted her.

No other details have been released.

Alleyne’s whereabouts are unknown. Police are asking for help from the public to find him and have released photos of the suspect with two different hairstyles. Police also shared a photo of Alleyne’s truck, a gray Toyota Tundra with a Georgia license plate and tag number ADK7194.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

