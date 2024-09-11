Man arrested after stealing vehicle with child inside, Fayetteville police say

A man stole a vehicle and took off with a child still inside Wednesday afternoon before being detained in Fayetteville, police said.

Ervin Wallace, 52, was known to the victim, a woman he is accused of assaulting and carjacking around 3:15 p.m. outside a barbecue restaurant on Glynn Street near Forrest Drive, according to authorities. The woman reported the attack to police, who then learned that the suspect had left the area with the child inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was located a few minutes later down the street, and a traffic stop was attempted. Wallace fled, but a Fayetteville officer used an immobilization technique to end the pursuit before it reached high speeds, police stated.