Crime & Public Safety

Man arrested after chase, crash involving stolen ambulance in Clayton

The ambulance was stopped when a state trooper performed a PIT maneuver on Tara Boulevard.

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

The ambulance was stopped when a state trooper performed a PIT maneuver on Tara Boulevard.
By
19 minutes ago

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a chase involving a stolen ambulance and multiple law enforcement agencies that ended when the vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Clayton County.

Ladarius Williams was being treated at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge before he stole a private Amerimed ambulance from the facility and drove away, Channel 2 Action News reported. A Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman confirmed that state troopers pursued the ambulance but did not provide additional details.

According to Channel 2, paramedics were still in the ambulance when it was taken and chose to bail out of the moving vehicle.

The driver led officers on a chase into Clayton, where a state trooper performed a PIT maneuver, causing the ambulance to crash into a concrete utility pole on Tara Boulevard near Dixon Road. The pursuit ended nearly 10 miles from the hospital.

Ladarius Williams was arrested following a chase in an allegedly stolen ambulance.

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

icon to expand image

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

After the crash, Williams allegedly continued to flee on foot before he was stopped with a Taser, Channel 2 reported.

Police officers from Atlanta, Clayton, Jonesboro and Stockbridge, as well as Clayton deputies, assisted state troopers in the chase.

No details have been released about what charges Williams might face. He has not been booked into either the Clayton or Henry County jails, online records show.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Court takes up push from GOP faction to keep ‘traitors’ from ballot

Credit: AP

ESPN: Robert Kraft warned Falcons about hiring Belichick; Patriots deny report
30m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Training center protesters cause $10M in damage, Atlanta mayor says

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Amid widespread delays, Atlanta’s post office customers say trust eroding
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Amid widespread delays, Atlanta’s post office customers say trust eroding
1h ago

Credit: Family photos

‘Friend’ who came for Sunday dinners convicted of killing 2 brothers
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Amid widespread delays, Atlanta’s post office customers say trust eroding
1h ago
Training center protesters cause $10M in damage, Atlanta mayor says
Man fatally shot in chest at Brookhaven apartment complex
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

You’ve got mail. So where is it?
To make the playoffs tonight, Hawks need Trae Young to be great
Tybee officials prepare for Orange Crush beach party restrictions as criticism grows...