Man arrested after chase, crash involving stolen ambulance in Clayton

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a chase involving a stolen ambulance and multiple law enforcement agencies that ended when the vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Clayton County.
Ladarius Williams was being treated at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge before he stole a private Amerimed ambulance from the facility and drove away, Channel 2 Action News reported. A Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman confirmed that state troopers pursued the ambulance but did not provide additional details.
According to Channel 2, paramedics were still in the ambulance when it was taken and chose to bail out of the moving vehicle.
The driver led officers on a chase into Clayton, where a state trooper performed a PIT maneuver, causing the ambulance to crash into a concrete utility pole on Tara Boulevard near Dixon Road. The pursuit ended nearly 10 miles from the hospital.
Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office
After the crash, Williams allegedly continued to flee on foot before he was stopped with a Taser, Channel 2 reported.
Police officers from Atlanta, Clayton, Jonesboro and Stockbridge, as well as Clayton deputies, assisted state troopers in the chase.
No details have been released about what charges Williams might face. He has not been booked into either the Clayton or Henry County jails, online records show.
