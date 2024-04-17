Man arrested after chase, crash involving stolen ambulance in Clayton

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a chase involving a stolen ambulance and multiple law enforcement agencies that ended when the vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Clayton County.

Ladarius Williams was being treated at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge before he stole a private Amerimed ambulance from the facility and drove away, Channel 2 Action News reported. A Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman confirmed that state troopers pursued the ambulance but did not provide additional details.

According to Channel 2, paramedics were still in the ambulance when it was taken and chose to bail out of the moving vehicle.