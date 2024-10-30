Man accused of tying 2 dogs to back of car, dragging them in DeKalb

He then backed out of the parking lot, preventing the security cameras from recording his license plate, officials said.

At some point, a witness called police after noticing the dogs in the parking lot, the DA’s office said. A DeKalb Animal Enforcement officer responded and discovered that the dogs had ropes tied around their necks.

One of them, a black mixed-breed adult, was dead. The other, a brindle mixed-breed around 9 months old, was still alive, according to officials. He had severe injuries and is being cared for by DeKalb Animal Services/Lifeline Animal Project.

Authorities are looking for the suspect and the vehicle, which they described as a dark four-door sedan that is believed to be a 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu. At the time, the driver was wearing dark pants, a white baseball cap and a dark gray top with a white logo on the chest and white writing across the back.

A few days earlier, on Sept. 10, an unleashed dog was shot and killed after walking up to a man in southeast Atlanta.

In that case, Atlanta police said a man was walking his dog in an open lot that he owned when it went over to a driveway where the alleged shooter was standing. According to officials, that man warned the owner to get his dog or he would shoot it before firing one shot.

More recently, on Oct. 25, an off-leash dog was shot and killed in the 3800 block of Kensington Road in DeKalb. Details are limited, but police said a man was walking his dog without a leash when it ran up to another person walking their dog with a leash.

The dog was then shot, and the suspected shooter left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb police at 770-724-7477, and anyone with information on the dogs that were dragged behind the car is asked to call the DeKalb Animal Enforcement tip line at 404-294-2939.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.