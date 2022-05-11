Man accused of shooting at children also faces multiple domestic charges

Raphael Trammell, 25, was injured in the Monday morning shooting and taken to the hospital, Atlanta police confirmed. He was considered stable at the time, but police have not shared an update on his condition. No children were injured.

Prior to the shooting, officers were searching for Trammell in the area around Skipper Place in the Collier Heights neighborhood after receiving a call about a domestic incident, police said. The victim, who was also not injured, reported that Trammell had a knife and a gun.