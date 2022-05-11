ajc logo
Man accused of shooting at children also faces multiple domestic charges

On Wednesday morning, police said 25-year-old Raphael Trammell had been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The charges are related to an alleged domestic incident prior to Trammell allegedly firing at a group of children waiting at a school bus stop.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago
Suspect was shot by Atlanta police officer who responded to 911 call

A man suspected of firing at a group of children waiting for their school bus, leading him to be immediately shot by an Atlanta police officer earlier this week, has been charged in the alleged domestic incident that led to the 911 call.

Raphael Trammell, 25, was injured in the Monday morning shooting and taken to the hospital, Atlanta police confirmed. He was considered stable at the time, but police have not shared an update on his condition. No children were injured.

Prior to the shooting, officers were searching for Trammell in the area around Skipper Place in the Collier Heights neighborhood after receiving a call about a domestic incident, police said. The victim, who was also not injured, reported that Trammell had a knife and a gun.

On Wednesday morning, police said Trammell had been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. No further details were released about the incident between Trammell and the victim.

Authorities have not shared what charges might be filed against Trammell in the second incident involving the schoolchildren, which the GBI is investigating at the request of Atlanta police.

Police did not say if Trammell had been released from the hospital, but online records indicate he has not been booked into the Fulton County Jail.

