Atlanta police release photos of man accused of killing 7-year-old girl

Collins faces charges of murder, cruelty towards children, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Ava Phillips, 7, was shot and killed Saturday when an argument broke out during a family gathering at an apartment complex on Jackson Street, according to Atlanta police.

The funeral for Ava was held Tuesday in Stone Mountain, according to her online obituary.

“Thank you for the outpouring of LOVE SUPPORT and ENCOURAGING WORDS,” her father, Jonathan Phillips, posted Thursday on a GoFundMe page. “We have a long road ahead of us and will always appreciate everyone for the support that has been shown to our family during this time. Thanks.”

On Thursday, Atlanta police released two different mug shots of Collins while asking the public for help finding him.

Anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts or the case is asked to submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.