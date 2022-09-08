ajc logo
X

Atlanta police release photos of man accused of killing 7-year-old girl

Atlanta police on Thursday released two photos of Deshon Collins, charged with murder in a shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl.

Credit: Atlanta police

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta police on Thursday released two photos of Deshon Collins, charged with murder in a shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl.

Credit: Atlanta police

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 4 minutes ago

The man charged with murder in the death of a 7-year-old girl remained on the run Thursday, according to Atlanta police. But investigators hope photos of the suspect will help lead to his capture.

Deshon Collins, 23, is accused in the Aug. 27 shooting that killed Ava Phillips, police said. Investigators have said an argument broke out at a family gathering at the Camden Vantage Apartments, situated between the northeast Atlanta neighborhoods of the Old Fourth Ward and Sweet Auburn. Shots were fired, and police were called to the Jackson Street complex around 10:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the little girl with a gunshot wound to the head. She died from her injuries.

ExploreWoman arrested in 7-year-old’s fatal shooting is the girl’s mother

Two days later, investigators had obtained arrest warrants for Collins and Phillips’ mother, 44-year-old Kameka Springfield.

Springfield was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She remained Thursday in the Fulton County jail on $30,000 bond, booking records showed.

Collins faces charges of murder, cruelty towards children, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Combined ShapeCaption
Ava Phillips, 7, was shot and killed Saturday when an argument broke out during a family gathering at an apartment complex on Jackson Street, according to Atlanta police.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ava Phillips, 7, was shot and killed Saturday when an argument broke out during a family gathering at an apartment complex on Jackson Street, according to Atlanta police.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
Ava Phillips, 7, was shot and killed Saturday when an argument broke out during a family gathering at an apartment complex on Jackson Street, according to Atlanta police.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The funeral for Ava was held Tuesday in Stone Mountain, according to her online obituary.

“Thank you for the outpouring of LOVE SUPPORT and ENCOURAGING WORDS,” her father, Jonathan Phillips, posted Thursday on a GoFundMe page. “We have a long road ahead of us and will always appreciate everyone for the support that has been shown to our family during this time. Thanks.”

On Thursday, Atlanta police released two different mug shots of Collins while asking the public for help finding him.

Anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts or the case is asked to submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
Jarrett, Walker and Terrell are centerpieces of Falcons’ rebuilt defense 6h ago
‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say
17h ago
Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
5h ago
Under construction: 5 keys to the Falcons’ season
Under construction: 5 keys to the Falcons’ season
Saints coach Dennis Allen on Kyle Pitts: ‘He’s a matchup kind of nightmare’
18h ago
The Latest
Rapper accused in church shooting arrested driving Maserati in Atlanta
1h ago
Faith & Blue weekend aims to build ties between law enforcement, communities
2h ago
Police: Employee shoots coworker in fight at ‘Real Housewives’ star’s restaurant
2h ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top