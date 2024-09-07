Man accused in fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl in Cobb

A man is facing charges after fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl Friday morning at a Cobb County townhouse subdivision, police said.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Fringe Flower Drive, just north of I-20 and west of I-285, around 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person shot. Alejandro Mario Bencomo Aguilar, 57, was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and attempted to stab himself with a knife when officers approached him, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Eric Smith said.

The teenager was then discovered in an upstairs bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Smith added. Despite life-saving measures being provided, officials said the girl was pronounced dead. She had not been publicly identified by Saturday afternoon.