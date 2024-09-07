Man accused in fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl in Cobb

A man is facing charges after fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl Friday morning at a Cobb County townhouse subdivision, police said.
Officers responded to the 7000 block of Fringe Flower Drive, just north of I-20 and west of I-285, around 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person shot. Alejandro Mario Bencomo Aguilar, 57, was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and attempted to stab himself with a knife when officers approached him, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Eric Smith said.
The teenager was then discovered in an upstairs bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Smith added. Despite life-saving measures being provided, officials said the girl was pronounced dead. She had not been publicly identified by Saturday afternoon.
Aguilar was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where Smith said he underwent surgery and is recovering. He is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children.
A motive in the case was not provided, and police did not elaborate on the relationship between Aguilar and the victim.
