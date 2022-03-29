Man, 62, survives being shot while driving in SE Atlanta

Explore Police seek help after grandmother shot dead at Lakewood Heights gas station

The man told officers he heard multiple gunshots around 11:10 p.m. as he drove south.

“He then stated he started to feel faint, and he ended up crashing his vehicle into a light pole at the intersection of Lakewood Avenue and Jonesboro Road,” Atlanta police said in a news release.

The man, who had been shot once, was taken to a hospital and considered stable, police said. A house and other vehicles in the area were damaged by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

On March 1, Lashunder Edge was killed in a drive-by shooting that also injured another man, according to police. Edge, 64, was walking into a Chevron gas station at 1683 Lakewood Avenue to cash a lottery ticket when she was struck by gunfire.

“Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said in the days after the shooting.

Police have located one of the vehicles they believe the suspects used — a dark-colored Acura SUV — but continue to look for a gray sedan. No arrests have been made in the case.

In December, two teenagers and an adult were shot while walking in the area of Jonesboro Road and Lethea Street, police previously said. The three were walking down the street when a car pulled up next to them and someone began shooting, according to police.

Across the metro area and North Georgia, police agencies continue to investigate shootings on roads and interstates. Many of those incidents have been attributed to road rage, according to investigators.

On Monday, a shooting on I-85 left one man dead and shut down the interstate for several hours in Jackson County.

At least four others have been shot to death this year while driving or riding in vehicles, according to police.