Man, 62, survives being shot while driving in SE Atlanta

A 62-year-old man was shot late Monday while driving on Lakewood Avenue, according to Atlanta police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Shooting is 2nd this month in Lakewood Heights community

It was the latest incident out of dozens in the metro area involving people shot while in their cars. It happened in the same block of Lakewood Heights where a grandmother was killed and a man was injured after being shot earlier this month.

Late Monday, the man survived after being shot in the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue, according to police.

ajc.com

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Credit: ArLuther Lee

The search continues for the person responsible.

The man told officers he heard multiple gunshots around 11:10 p.m. as he drove south.

“He then stated he started to feel faint, and he ended up crashing his vehicle into a light pole at the intersection of Lakewood Avenue and Jonesboro Road,” Atlanta police said in a news release.

The man, who had been shot once, was taken to a hospital and considered stable, police said. A house and other vehicles in the area were damaged by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

On March 1, Lashunder Edge was killed in a drive-by shooting that also injured another man, according to police. Edge, 64, was walking into a Chevron gas station at 1683 Lakewood Avenue to cash a lottery ticket when she was struck by gunfire.

“Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said in the days after the shooting.

Police have located one of the vehicles they believe the suspects used — a dark-colored Acura SUV — but continue to look for a gray sedan. No arrests have been made in the case.

In December, two teenagers and an adult were shot while walking in the area of Jonesboro Road and Lethea Street, police previously said. The three were walking down the street when a car pulled up next to them and someone began shooting, according to police.

Across the metro area and North Georgia, police agencies continue to investigate shootings on roads and interstates. Many of those incidents have been attributed to road rage, according to investigators.

On Monday, a shooting on I-85 left one man dead and shut down the interstate for several hours in Jackson County.

At least four others have been shot to death this year while driving or riding in vehicles, according to police.

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

