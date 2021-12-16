Teenagers injured in Atlanta drive-by shootings minutes apart

Ascension Garcia told the news station he heard at least six rapid gunshots and ran outside his house to investigate. Crime in the neighborhood is a concern, he said.

“We care about this place,” Garcia told Channel 2. “We want to be here, and we want it to be safe for us. I know that this area is worth it, and we deserve to be protected, for sure.”

Fives miles away in southwest Atlanta’s Adams Park, gunfire was reported at 10:45 p.m., according to the Channel 2. Officers arriving in the 2000 block of Delowe Drive learned two more juveniles were shot as they walked down the street, the news station reported.

As in the first shooting, no description of the shooters or their vehicle was available. There is no indication the two shootings are related, police told Channel 2.

