Teenagers injured in Atlanta drive-by shootings minutes apart

Two teenage boys and a man were injured in the first drive-by shooting at the corner of Lakewood Avenue and Jonesboro Road in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood of southeast Atlanta, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Two teenage boys and a man were injured in the first drive-by shooting at the corner of Lakewood Avenue and Jonesboro Road in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood of southeast Atlanta, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Four teenagers are recovering after drive-by shootings minutes apart Wednesday night in two Atlanta neighborhoods.

Five minutes elapsed between a shooting in southeast Atlanta’s Lakewood Heights neighborhood, which also injured an adult, and another bout of gunfire in the Adams Park neighborhood south of Cascade Road, Channel 2 Action News reported. All five victims were stable when they were taken to hospitals, police told the news station.

The first call to dispatch came in at 10:40 p.m. When officers arrived at the corner of Jonesboro Road and Lakewood Avenue, they found two teenage boys and a man suffering gunshot wounds, Atlanta police Capt. David Wilson told Channel 2.

The three were walking down the street when a car pulled up next to them and someone began shooting, he said from the scene. No description of the vehicle or the suspects was provided.

“There may be some cameras, but obviously the investigators are following up to see what footage is available and what value that footage would be,” Wilson said.

Ascension Garcia told the news station he heard at least six rapid gunshots and ran outside his house to investigate. Crime in the neighborhood is a concern, he said.

“We care about this place,” Garcia told Channel 2. “We want to be here, and we want it to be safe for us. I know that this area is worth it, and we deserve to be protected, for sure.”

Fives miles away in southwest Atlanta’s Adams Park, gunfire was reported at 10:45 p.m., according to the Channel 2. Officers arriving in the 2000 block of Delowe Drive learned two more juveniles were shot as they walked down the street, the news station reported.

As in the first shooting, no description of the shooters or their vehicle was available. There is no indication the two shootings are related, police told Channel 2.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

