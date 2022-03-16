Police seek help after grandmother shot dead at Lakewood Heights gas station

Atlanta police are tapping the public for help gathering information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a grandmother at a Lakewood Heights gas station earlier this month.
“Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said Wednesday.
Police have located one of the vehicles they believe the suspects used — a dark-colored Acura SUV — but continue to look for a grey sedan, according to a news release.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
“We do believe that the public has additional information,” Woolfolk said. “If you heard anything, if you observed anything on the evening of March 1, we are asking that the public come forward and provide our office with any information that you might have so that we can take that information and do what our office does with it and move this case forward.”
Edge, 64, was walking into the Chevron gas station at 1683 Lakewood Avenue to cash a lottery ticket when she was struck by gunfire, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. At least four bullet holes were seen scattered across the gas station’s windows, Channel 2 Action News footage showed.
A man also was injured in the shooting and went to a hospital on his own while Edge was taken by ambulance, the AJC reported. She died shortly after.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
