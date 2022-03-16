Police seek help after grandmother shot dead at Lakewood Heights gas station

Edge, 64, was walking into the Chevron gas station at 1683 Lakewood Avenue to cash a lottery ticket when she was struck by gunfire, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. At least four bullet holes were seen scattered across the gas station’s windows, Channel 2 Action News footage showed.

A man also was injured in the shooting and went to a hospital on his own while Edge was taken by ambulance, the AJC reported. She died shortly after.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.