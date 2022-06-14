Lowndes County deputies shoot, kill man with gun, GBI says

Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who they say had a handgun during an encounter Monday, the GBI said.
Deputies were called to a home on Ginger Trail, just north of Valdosta, because the man was threatening to hurt himself, according to a news release. When deputies got there, they found the man behind the home with the gun.
At some point, the man was shot and taken to a hospital where he died, the GBI said. His name was not released, and the GBI did not say why deputies used lethal force against him.
No deputies were injured, the state agency said.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation, and once complete, its findings will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
Monday’s shooting marked the agency’s 59th police shooting that it has been asked to investigate this year, and the first of two shooting investigations it opened in 24 hours.
In Holly Springs, a man suspected of trafficking drugs outside a Walmart in Holly Springs was shot Monday night by members of a Cherokee County narcotics squad and later died after striking two vehicles on I-575, officials said.
He was taken after the crash to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died. His name was not released.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.
