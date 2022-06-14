Man fatally shot by Cherokee County narcotics agents during arrest at Walmart

A man suspected of trafficking drugs outside a Walmart in Holly Springs was shot Monday night by members of a Cherokee County narcotics squad and later died after striking two vehicles on I-575, officials said.
The GBI has been called to investigate the police shooting. A large police presence has converged in the parking lot of the store just off the interstate on Holly Springs Parkway, including authorities from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Canton Police Department.
About 7:30 p.m., the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad was conducting an undercover operation at the Walmart when a man thought to be selling heroin and fentanyl was approached by agents, Cherokee sheriff’s office spokesman Jay Baker said in a news release.
The suspect, whose name was not released, attempted to flee the area and in the process rammed an agent’s vehicle and drove toward agents, Baker said. At that point, the agents fired at the suspect, striking him.
Despite being hit, the man drove north on Ga. 5 and struck a guard rail, drove down the exit ramp from I-575 in the wrong direction and hit two vehicles, according to the release. The drivers of those vehicles were not injured.
After the crash, the suspect was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died from his injures, Baker said.
Baker said it’s the first shooting involving the narcotics squad since 1993.
This is the 59th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year and the third since Friday night. The two previous police shootings were in Gwinnett and Cobb counties.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.
