ajc logo
X

Man fatally shot by Cherokee County narcotics agents during arrest at Walmart

A slew of officers and deputies are at the scene of a police shooting at a Walmart in Cherokee County.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
A slew of officers and deputies are at the scene of a police shooting at a Walmart in Cherokee County.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By Breaking News staff
Updated 0 minutes ago
Officials: Suspect rammed car, drove toward agents, hit 2 other vehicles while trying to escape

A man suspected of trafficking drugs outside a Walmart in Holly Springs was shot Monday night by members of a Cherokee County narcotics squad and later died after striking two vehicles on I-575, officials said.

The GBI has been called to investigate the police shooting. A large police presence has converged in the parking lot of the store just off the interstate on Holly Springs Parkway, including authorities from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Canton Police Department.

About 7:30 p.m., the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad was conducting an undercover operation at the Walmart when a man thought to be selling heroin and fentanyl was approached by agents, Cherokee sheriff’s office spokesman Jay Baker said in a news release.

The suspect, whose name was not released, attempted to flee the area and in the process rammed an agent’s vehicle and drove toward agents, Baker said. At that point, the agents fired at the suspect, striking him.

Despite being hit, the man drove north on Ga. 5 and struck a guard rail, drove down the exit ramp from I-575 in the wrong direction and hit two vehicles, according to the release. The drivers of those vehicles were not injured.

After the crash, the suspect was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died from his injures, Baker said.

Baker said it’s the first shooting involving the narcotics squad since 1993.

This is the 59th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year and the third since Friday night. The two previous police shootings were in Gwinnett and Cobb counties.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Breaking News staff
Editors' Picks
Cops: Murder suspect kills himself after agreeing to surrender at Griffin Ingles12h ago
Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles
2h ago
Transgender athlete heartbroken about recent GHSA ruling
12h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t.
15h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t.
15h ago
Recent vandalism, threats over police training center may be linked, officials say
7h ago
The Latest
Man fatally shot near Georgia State campus, Woodruff Park
4m ago
7 shot during South Fulton house party; 1 victim critical
4h ago
Man charged with murder in roommate’s shooting in East Point
4h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top