Man fatally shot by Cherokee County narcotics agents during arrest at Walmart

The GBI has been called to investigate the police shooting. A large police presence has converged in the parking lot of the store just off the interstate on Holly Springs Parkway, including authorities from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Canton Police Department.

About 7:30 p.m., the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad was conducting an undercover operation at the Walmart when a man thought to be selling heroin and fentanyl was approached by agents, Cherokee sheriff’s office spokesman Jay Baker said in a news release.