Lawrenceville woman charged in road rage shooting

Officers first responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot near the intersection of West Pike Street and Old Norcross Road, police said. At that scene, they found the victim in his car suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was able to share several important pieces of information, including where the initial shooting took place and a description of the suspect.

Officers then went to the other shooting scene less than a mile away, where they found two shell casings, police said. Using information from the scene and the victim’s description of the suspect, which included specifics about the woman’s tattoos, investigators identified Bennett as the alleged shooter.

She was arrested the following day and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail just before 7:30 p.m., online records show.

Police said the victim’s wounds were considered minor and that he was treated and released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sampson at gsampson@LawrencevillePD.com or by calling 770-670-5145. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477 or by visiting their website.