Breaking: Atlanta City Council OKs $2M settlement for students tased in protests
Crime & Public Safety

Lawrenceville woman charged in road rage shooting

Alleged shooter had 8-month-old in her car, police say
Yaqarah Bennett is accused of shooting a 28-year-old man in the right knee during a road rage incident in Lawrenceville, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Yaqarah Bennett is accused of shooting a 28-year-old man in the right knee during a road rage incident in Lawrenceville, police said.
By
47 minutes ago

A Lawrenceville woman is in jail after she allegedly shot a man in the knee during a road rage incident Thursday evening while she had a toddler in her car, authorities said.

Yaqarah Bennett, 26, was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and second-degree cruelty to children, Lawrenceville police said. She is accused of shooting a 28-year-old man in the right knee near the intersection of West Pike and Culver streets, authorities said in a statement Monday.

Though few details were available, an 8-month-old was in the suspected shooter’s vehicle during the incident, leading to the child cruelty charge, police said.

Officers first responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot near the intersection of West Pike Street and Old Norcross Road, police said. At that scene, they found the victim in his car suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was able to share several important pieces of information, including where the initial shooting took place and a description of the suspect.

Officers then went to the other shooting scene less than a mile away, where they found two shell casings, police said. Using information from the scene and the victim’s description of the suspect, which included specifics about the woman’s tattoos, investigators identified Bennett as the alleged shooter.

She was arrested the following day and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail just before 7:30 p.m., online records show.

Police said the victim’s wounds were considered minor and that he was treated and released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sampson at gsampson@LawrencevillePD.com or by calling 770-670-5145. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477 or by visiting their website.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael A. Schwarz

Top item at fundraiser? $1 million for Jimmy Carter’s old art tools, print

Credit: Family photo

5 members of metro Atlanta family killed in small plane crash
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

After weeklong search, Georgia firefighters found dead in Tennessee

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch

Credit: Courtesy Gensler

Centennial Yards starting entertainment district, limits Gulch parking
The Latest

Credit: Family photo

5 members of metro Atlanta family killed in small plane crash
2h ago
Woman killed, brother escapes from fire at Lithonia townhouse
Person shot in Brookhaven road rage incident, police say
Featured

Credit: NYT

The Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday
13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular