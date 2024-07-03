Lawrenceville man’s body found in truck 2 days after being reported missing

The body of a Lawrenceville man who had been reported missing earlier this week was found in a truck early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Gwinnett County police responded to a report of a parked truck in the 200 block of Paden Cove Trail, according to spokesman Sgt. Collin Flynn. When they arrived at about 12:30 a.m., officers discovered Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez, 40, in the vehicle.

Police have opened a homicide investigation.