Lawrenceville man’s body found in truck 2 days after being reported missing

The body of a Lawrenceville man who had been reported missing earlier this week was found in a truck early Wednesday morning, officials said.
Gwinnett County police responded to a report of a parked truck in the 200 block of Paden Cove Trail, according to spokesman Sgt. Collin Flynn. When they arrived at about 12:30 a.m., officers discovered Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez, 40, in the vehicle.
Police have opened a homicide investigation.
Rodriguez’s wife had reported him missing Monday after he did not return home, officials said. He was last seen leaving in the truck that day.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 404-557-TIPS (8477) or at www.stropcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment.
