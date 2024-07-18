Breaking: Tune in now to Politically Georgia team broadcasting live from the RNC
Crime & Public Safety

Large fire destroys East Point apartments, displaces 75 residents

East Point firefighters work to put out hot spots at what is left of a building at The Park at Galaway Apartments on Thursday morning. A large fire destroyed several units Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

East Point firefighters work to put out hot spots at what is left of a building at The Park at Galaway Apartments on Thursday morning. A large fire destroyed several units Wednesday afternoon.
By
17 minutes ago

East Point firefighters are still battling hot spots Thursday morning after a massive fire destroyed several apartments and left 75 people displaced, according to officials.

Crews were called around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to The Park at Galaway Apartments off Washington Road between I-285 and Camp Creek Parkway.

“Residents heard a loud boom and then shortly thereafter the units were on fire,” fire department spokesperson Andre Moore told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire, but crews at the scene told Channel 2 Action News that lightning could be to blame.

“Out of nowhere, we hear a big ol’ boom! And then like two minutes later, we come outside, the whole apartment on fire,” resident Elijah Isaiah Woodbine told the news station.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

East Point apartment fire leaves 75 people homeless, firefighters believe lightning may be to blame

Another resident, Raheem Loftin, was home with his 10 children.

“I just started smelling a lot of smoke,” he said. “The roof was on fire, and flames was coming out the top of the roof of the next-door neighbor.”

When crews arrived, they found flames billowing from two buildings. About 18 units were affected, Moore said. That includes fire and water damage.

The American Red Cross said it has assisted 71 people so far, and that number could grow. The organization “provided comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery planning to the families to meet their disaster-caused needs,” a spokesperson said.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller

Clayton County residents pushing back on 31% property tax hike

Credit: Martin Schutt/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Atlanta cyclists warn of high-speed e-bike dangers

Credit: Courtesy of Oglethorpe Power

Georgia electric co-ops join fossil fuel bandwagon amid national surge
23m ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Education chief defends debt relief and blasts voucher law during Atlanta visit

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Education chief defends debt relief and blasts voucher law during Atlanta visit

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Union rallies near Atlanta airport in push to organize Delta workers
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tiana Dye's GoFundMe Campaign

Clayton County graduate found stabbed to death near her Alabama college
Young Thug Trial: 19 months, 6 defendants and now a third judge
16-year-old nephew of Rayshard Brooks killed in shooting, family says
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

What Georgians should expect from Trump’s RNC speech & how to watch
18m ago
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow this week's updates
Atlanta on clock to host MLB All-Star Game - again