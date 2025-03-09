Knife-wielding person shot by officer in East Point, police say

A person was shot by East Point police Saturday night after trying to attack an officer while holding a knife, authorities said.

East Point police were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the Stonetree Apartments after getting a call that mentally ill person had taken drugs and was trying to hurt themselves inside an apartment.

When officers arrived in the 2400 block of Stone Road, police said they tried to de-escalate the situation, but the person got combative and aggressive.