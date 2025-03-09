Knife-wielding person shot by officer in East Point, police say

A person was shot by East Point police Saturday night after trying to attack an officer while holding a knife, authorities said.
East Point police were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the Stonetree Apartments after getting a call that mentally ill person had taken drugs and was trying to hurt themselves inside an apartment.
When officers arrived in the 2400 block of Stone Road, police said they tried to de-escalate the situation, but the person got combative and aggressive.
The person then pulled out a knife, started threatening officers who used a “less lethal option” that had “no effect,” according to officials.
“The person then attempted to attack one of the officers with the knife in which the officer fired one shot striking the subject in the lower torso,” police said.
The suspect was treated by medical crews at the scene before being taken to the emergency room at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Police did not release their name or condition.
The GBI was contacted “due to the nature of the incident” police said. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
