BreakingNews
Judge: Senator Graham still must testify before grand jury
ajc logo
X

Judge: Senator Graham still must testify before grand jury

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Joshua Boucher/The State/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Joshua Boucher/The State/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A federal judge in Atlanta on Thursday ruled that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina still must appear before a special purpose grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies.

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, for the second time, rejected requests from Graham’s legal team to quash the summons for the senator’s testimony in its entirety. But May did say Graham cannot be asked about “investigatory fact-finding” during his calls to the Secretary of State’s office and how they relate to his vote to certify the 2020 presidential election.

May said this area of inquiry is protected under the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, which shields members of Congress from testifying about anything related to official legislative business.

But Graham can be questioned about any alleged effort to encourage Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to throw out ballots or alter Georgia’s election practices and procedures, May ruled.

“Likewise, the grand jury may inquire into Senator Graham’s alleged communications and coordination with the Trump campaign and its post-election efforts in Georgia,” May wrote. And Graham can also be asked about his public statements related to the 2020 elections in Georgia, she said.

Raffensperger has said that, during one of Graham’s two phone calls, the senator was hinting that the secretary would throw out legally cast votes in counties that had the highest rates of mismatched signatures. This very likely would have aided Trump.

But Graham has strongly denied exerting any such pressure, saying he was simply trying to learn more about the state’s election procedures.

On Aug. 15, May denied Graham’s initial request to quash his subpoena, finding that Fulton County prosecutors had shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia’s 2022 elections.

This cleared the way for Graham’s scheduled appearance before the grand jury on Aug. 23. But two days before that, a three-judge panel from the federal appeals court in Atlanta stepped in and ordered a delay, asking May to consider whether some questions posed to Graham should be off limits under the Speech or Debate Clause.

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks
Cobb man arrested after pedestrian critically injured in NW Atlanta hit-and-run20h ago
VA nurses in Atlanta demand fixes for ongoing patient-safety concerns
Ronald Acuña: Knee feels ‘terrible,’ but will continue playing through it
14h ago
Bravo: A standing ovation for Tim Tucker. We all will miss him
4h ago
Bravo: A standing ovation for Tim Tucker. We all will miss him
4h ago
The Latest
Man killed after confronting slider thieves at Atlanta gas station, police say
42m ago
‘That boy didn’t deserve to be killed’: Police find man dead in NW Atlanta
1h ago
Bond denied for mother charged after 4-year-old shot in car on I-85
2h ago
Featured
Surprising Facts You May Not Have Known About Labor Day

Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
4h ago
How to watch: Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
2h ago
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top