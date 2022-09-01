Judge: Senator Graham still must testify before grand jury

Raffensperger has said that, during one of Graham’s two phone calls, the senator was hinting that the secretary would throw out legally cast votes in counties that had the highest rates of mismatched signatures. This very likely would have aided Trump.

But Graham has strongly denied exerting any such pressure, saying he was simply trying to learn more about the state’s election procedures.

On Aug. 15, May denied Graham’s initial request to quash his subpoena, finding that Fulton County prosecutors had shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia’s 2022 elections.

This cleared the way for Graham’s scheduled appearance before the grand jury on Aug. 23. But two days before that, a three-judge panel from the federal appeals court in Atlanta stepped in and ordered a delay, asking May to consider whether some questions posed to Graham should be off limits under the Speech or Debate Clause.