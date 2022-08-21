Judges delay Graham special grand jury testimony

The 11th Circuit panel directed May to determine whether Graham “is entitled to a partial quashal or modification of the subpoena” based on protections afforded by the Constitution’s “Speech or Debate” clause, which shields members of Congress from testifying about anything related to their official legislative business.

Fulton prosecutors, who are advising the grand jury investigation, argue that Graham possesses “necessary and material information” and could “reveal additional routes of inquiry.”

They’re particularly interested in questioning Graham about the circumstances surrounding two calls he placed to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his office in late 2020, as well as any potential coordination with the Trump campaign.

Lawyers for Graham told May, an appointee of President Barack Obama, that the calls were protected from judicial branch scrutiny because they constituted legitimate legislative fact-finding. They expressed concern that inquiries about other topics could serve as a back door for questioning the senator about his official Senate work.

May’s ruling earlier this week stated that there were several political topics about which Graham could be questioned. They include any potential coordination with the Trump campaign, attempts to “cajole” or “exhort” Raffensperger’s office to take certain actions and public statements Graham made to the press or outside of Congress about the 2020 elections.