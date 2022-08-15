BreakingNews
Judge: Graham must testify before Fulton grand jury
ajc logo
X

Judge: Graham must testify before Fulton grand jury

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses a South Carolina GOP dinner July 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses a South Carolina GOP dinner July 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

A federal judge on Monday denied an attempt from South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham to quash his subpoena to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating meddling in Georgia’s 2020 elections.

U.S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May ruled that there are “considerable areas” of the grand jury’s inquiry that fall outside of the Constitution’s “Speech or Debate” clause, which shields members of Congress from testifying about legislative business.

Among them, she wrote, are statements about the 2020 election given outside of Congress, “efforts to ‘cajole’ or ‘exhort’ state election officials to change practices or alter election results” and any potential coordination with the Trump campaign or other third parties regarding Georgia’s electoral votes.

Prosecutors from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, which is leading the grand jury investigation, argued at a hearing before May last week that Graham’s Nov. 2020 phone calls with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were fair game because they fell far outside the scope of a senator’s typical legislative duties.

The Republican’s lawyers had argued that the calls fell within the senator’s fact-finding duties as the then-chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and lawmaker tasked with certifying the Electoral College results.

The 22-page ruling is a victory for Fulton DA Fani Willis, which asked Graham to appear before the grand jury on Aug. 23.

May also rejected an argument from Graham’s lawyers that he should not be asked to testify in most circumstances because he’s a high-ranking government official.

“The Court finds that the District Attorney has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia’s 2022 elections,” May wrote.

During a speech in South Carolina last week, Graham vowed to continue the fight.

“I will use the courts, and we’ll go as far as we need to go, and do whatever needs to be done, to make sure that people like me can do their job without fear of some county prosecutor coming after you,” said Graham, according to the Associated Press.

May and Robert McBurney, the Fulton County Superior Court judge overseeing the grand jury, have recently rejected similar attempts to quash subpoenas from Georgia Congressman Jody Hice, Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan and nearly a dozen “alternate” GOP electors.

This is a developing story. Check back to AJC.com for more updates.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's enterprise team. She writes in-depth stories about how government action - or lack of it - impacts Georgians' lives, from maternal mortality to water rights. She was previously the paper's Washington correspondent.

Editors' Picks
Gigantic data center campus planned for 615-acre site south of Atlanta3h ago
End of universal free lunch at Georgia schools means sign-ups, pressure
4h ago
Former CBS46 anchor Ben Swann back to working for Russian-backed media organization
3h ago
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/Ga. 400 changes
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/Ga. 400 changes
The Latest
MARTA closer to hiring new CEO, approves new deal for interim leader
3h ago
Fulton DA’s Trump probe enters more combative phase
Abrams and Kemp chart rival economic strategies in Georgia
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top