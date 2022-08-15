Judge: Graham must testify before Fulton grand jury

The 22-page ruling is a victory for Fulton DA Fani Willis, which asked Graham to appear before the grand jury on Aug. 23.

May also rejected an argument from Graham’s lawyers that he should not be asked to testify in most circumstances because he’s a high-ranking government official.

“The Court finds that the District Attorney has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia’s 2022 elections,” May wrote.

During a speech in South Carolina last week, Graham vowed to continue the fight.

“I will use the courts, and we’ll go as far as we need to go, and do whatever needs to be done, to make sure that people like me can do their job without fear of some county prosecutor coming after you,” said Graham, according to the Associated Press.

May and Robert McBurney, the Fulton County Superior Court judge overseeing the grand jury, have recently rejected similar attempts to quash subpoenas from Georgia Congressman Jody Hice, Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan and nearly a dozen “alternate” GOP electors.

