Jonesboro man charged in Gwinnett 19-year-old’s fatal shooting

44 minutes ago
A Clayton County man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges, just two days after he allegedly shot to death a 19-year-old in Gwinnett County, authorities said.

Righteous Love Williams, 21, of Jonesboro, was taken into custody with the help of the Clayton SWAT unit on counts that include felony murder and aggravated assault, Gwinnett police said. Williams was charged after investigators linked him to the shooting of Michael Maddox in the Kentshire neighborhood near Lawrenceville. The teenager was taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett, where he died from his injuries.

Police shared few other details about the shooting and said investigators were still working to determine a motive.

Maddox was driven to the hospital Sunday night by three witnesses who did not stay with him, police said. A hospital staffer placed the 911 call that alerted police to the shooting.

Explore19-year-old dead after being left at Gwinnett hospital with gunshot wound

Investigators who went to the hospital were able to track down the witnesses, police said. None of them are facing charges related to the shooting.

After his arrest, Williams was booked into the Gwinnett jail, where he remains without bond.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

